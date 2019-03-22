Visa snag means Kairo won’t be going to America
After pleading with the nation to vote for her dad so she could go to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles this weekend, AKA announced on Thursday that Kairo won't be attending the show because of visa issues.
AKA is nominated at the awards in the Favourite SA Star category and will compete with Nomzamo Mbatha, Somizi, Kagiso Rabada and Siya Kolisi for the prize.
An avid fan of Nickelodeon and its trademark slime dunk, when a celeb wins a prize at the awards, Kairo pleaded with fans on Instagram earlier this month to vote for her daddy.
“My daddy is nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards: Favourite SA star. I’m going to slime my daddy for SA."
But Kairo's hopes were dashed when she wasn't able to get an American visa in time.
"Good Morning. I have good news and bad news. The good news is that I’m off to LA and I’m feeling pretty positive about the win. The bad news is Kairo & my mom couldn’t get their US Visas," AKA announced on Twitter this week.
He revealed that they had struggled to get a visa appointment, with the next available date only in April.
Kairo was upset by the news and asked if it meant her dad wouldn't win the award. She offered her favourite doll to go with him to represent her.
@USEmbassySA Why didn’t you give Kairo her VISA to got to @Nickelodeon @NickAfrica this is soo heartbreaking ?? pic.twitter.com/CkD76Wwgtr— Phathisiwe ?? (@Patty_Goxo) March 21, 2019
Looks like Baby Thando ?? will be going in Kairo’s place ... “If I don’t go to Nickelodeon will my Daddy still win? ??” ... please #VOTEAKA #KCA @Nickelodeon @NickAfrica pic.twitter.com/XeCeOgJeMT— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 21, 2019
Fans were quarter to starting a petition to have the US Embassy make a plan.
Get Kairo a visa boet. Let's not argue over this @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/U1kx4EisKh— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) March 21, 2019
So Kairo is trending for not getting her visa? shym nana. #VOTEAKA #KCA pic.twitter.com/fldqpS7jA6— CELIWE (@CeliweManqele) March 21, 2019
Who allowed Blue Ivy to come here while Kairo can't go to the USA? South Africa must get strict also,so unfair ? #JustSaying— #AgainstTheGrain ? (@ZeeUniverse1) March 21, 2019
Stage 4 loadshedding in full effect. And Kairo can't get a Visa. It's truly a dark day in South Africa #VoteAKA #KCA— Zithulele Sibanyoni (@iamzithu) March 21, 2019
Who are bribing??we must get Kairo her visa https://t.co/rUpw410KPu— LessCgow?? (@Lesego_Letlhabi) March 21, 2019
Kairo has captured the hearts of Mzansi for her cute videos.
Here are five of our favourites:
Dj Zinhle and Baby Kairo bonding. Yho ? So cute #CMFClub #LiveAmp #Absolutehiphop pic.twitter.com/AWYQjgDnk8— CM Fortune Stars™ (@CM_FortuneStars) April 6, 2018
Kairo is my hero @akaworldwide she wants to jam to fela in Versace ? pic.twitter.com/vLAyZIKQNq— Thobi Brown (@Thobash_M) February 26, 2019
The cutest video I've seen this Monday morning ??? Kairo is so cute! #VOTEAKA #KCA #KCA2019 @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/OOFwzsEzof— SiyandaPeterson? (@siyah_94) March 11, 2019
Kairo almost raises her middle finger ? @akaworldwide she’s just amazing man, I love watching her videos and she’s funny too pic.twitter.com/UTJk4dDGjy— Thobi Brown (@Thobash_M) February 8, 2019
How cute are they? AKA plays with baby Kairo pic.twitter.com/ViQtp2pTJg— Zkhiphani.com (@Zkhiphani) September 15, 2016