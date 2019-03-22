Visa snag means Kairo won’t be going to America

After pleading with the nation to vote for her dad so she could go to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles this weekend, AKA announced on Thursday that Kairo won't be attending the show because of visa issues.

AKA is nominated at the awards in the Favourite SA Star category and will compete with Nomzamo Mbatha, Somizi, Kagiso Rabada and Siya Kolisi for the prize.

An avid fan of Nickelodeon and its trademark slime dunk, when a celeb wins a prize at the awards, Kairo pleaded with fans on Instagram earlier this month to vote for her daddy.

“My daddy is nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards: Favourite SA star. I’m going to slime my daddy for SA."

But Kairo's hopes were dashed when she wasn't able to get an American visa in time.

"Good Morning. I have good news and bad news. The good news is that I’m off to LA and I’m feeling pretty positive about the win. The bad news is Kairo & my mom couldn’t get their US Visas," AKA announced on Twitter this week.

He revealed that they had struggled to get a visa appointment, with the next available date only in April.

Kairo was upset by the news and asked if it meant her dad wouldn't win the award. She offered her favourite doll to go with him to represent her.