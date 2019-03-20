Recipe: Rice with green beans and pea

Leftovers need not be less tasty as this recipe for quick leftover rice with green beans and peas by Chetna Makan shows.

Makan says on her website that she loves to cook, whether its a simple chutney or a complicated recipe.

Here she makes a fresh and light dish which can be ready in minutes if you’re using leftover cooked rice to make it. It serves four.

INGREDIENTS

300g uncooked or 900g cooked white rice

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

8 spring onions, finely chopped

100g sugar snap peas, finely chopped

100g fine green beans, finely chopped

100g fresh or frozen peas

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garam masala

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon chilli powder

METHOD

If you don’t have any leftover rice to use up, cook your rice according to the packet instructions and set aside.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over low heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds, then stir in the garlic. Cook for one minute, then mix in the spring onions, sugar snap peas, green beans and peas.

Cover the pan with a lid and cook for five or six minutes, until the greens are tender but still have a bit of crunch.

Add the salt, garam masala, pepper and chilli powder to the saucepan and mix well. Throw in the cooked rice and toss gently to combine. Serve warm.

Chetna’s Healthy Indian cookery book by Chetna Makan is published by Mitchell Beazley.

For more on Chetna’s delicious dishes visit her website, https://chetnamakan.co.uk/chetna/