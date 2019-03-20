Petition to bring Malefu back to 'The River' gains traction

A month after Moshidi Motshegwa announced that her contract with The River had not been renewed, allegedly after a dispute with management, a petition to bring the star back to the show is gaining momentum.

The Change.Org petition, which was started by Thanduxolo Mantakana, has so far amassed 370 signatures, with more than half of these signatures coming in the last week alone.

"None of us are interested in behind-the-scenes politics. Moshidi is a great actress and her character Malefu was too central to be written out for no reason. She was prepared to stay for another season and a commitment was made to that effect, only to be retracted later," the description for the petition reads.

Fans have shared their frustration with her exit on the petition, with one fan simply writing: "The River sucks without her".

Another called for an end to the "suffering" fans have been experiencing since her departure.

But fans were distracted from their crusade for a few minutes on Tuesday when Brenda Ngxoli's character on the show, Dambisa, got into a fight with Zweli.