Petition to bring Malefu back to 'The River' gains traction
A month after Moshidi Motshegwa announced that her contract with The River had not been renewed, allegedly after a dispute with management, a petition to bring the star back to the show is gaining momentum.
The Change.Org petition, which was started by Thanduxolo Mantakana, has so far amassed 370 signatures, with more than half of these signatures coming in the last week alone.
"None of us are interested in behind-the-scenes politics. Moshidi is a great actress and her character Malefu was too central to be written out for no reason. She was prepared to stay for another season and a commitment was made to that effect, only to be retracted later," the description for the petition reads.
Fans have shared their frustration with her exit on the petition, with one fan simply writing: "The River sucks without her".
Another called for an end to the "suffering" fans have been experiencing since her departure.
But fans were distracted from their crusade for a few minutes on Tuesday when Brenda Ngxoli's character on the show, Dambisa, got into a fight with Zweli.
Dear writers at #TheRiver1Magic...you deserve the great actors that you have on your show & they deserve your great show! The combo that is @HlomlaDandala & #BrendaNxoli... what a stroke of genius!— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) March 19, 2019
Thank you all for your generosity in sharing your creativity and talent with us pic.twitter.com/Tj8wMPI7n0
Fans lost their mind with the fight, and said Brenda's performance was worthy of an Oscar.
Can Dambisa PERMANENTLY stay on #TheRiver1Magic tlheng ? and we also want Malefu back @PhathuMakwarela https://t.co/eMauB27AtR— Tumelo (@Tumeylo) March 19, 2019
That argument between Dambisa and Zweli guys!!????. felt so real! #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/TXe4iH13rY— Shamase the great (@Siphiwe291) March 19, 2019
This scene between Zweli & Dambisa was excellent acting by seasoned actors. We are not worthy. @HlomlaDandala @Ngxoli ???#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/EjDGzivpw0— TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) March 20, 2019