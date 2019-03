Media personality Bonang Matheba launched her own Methode Cap Classique (MCC) sparkling wine called House of Bonang on Monday at Waterfall Estate in Johannesburg. Fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee dressed the celeb, also known as Queen B – but all the guests upped their style game for the glitzy shindig. Scroll through the picture gallery snapped by Oupa Bopape for Gallo Images