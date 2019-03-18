DJ Zinhle dragged for taking AKA back
DJ Zinhle's love life has once again caused a ruckus on social media with people giving her more love advice than Sis Dolly.
Zinhle became one of the hottest topics of discussion since load-shedding after a picture of her kissing her baby daddy AKA went viral on Sunday evening.
In the snap, which has been shared by dozens of social media users, AKA is holding baby Kairo as he shares a kiss with Zinhle.
Although the picture is not dated, the outfits and hairstyles in the picture indicate it was at the Super Mega's AKA Orchestra on the Square on Sunday.
Zinhle has previously said she does not care what people say about her relationship.
"I'm really not concerned about public opinions. I feel like I am in an industry where my work and his (AKA's) work speak for themselves. But it is really how much you let people into your personal space and how you let it affect you. I have learnt to really not let it affect me."
The snap comes just days after Zinhle spilled the tea on her love life and revealed that her bae had gifted her with shoes worth R25k.
"Clearly my man doesn’t want me to get cold because all the boots I own he bought. So I ain’t getting cold this winter," she told fans, flashing three sets of Louis Vuitton boots.
Meanwhile on Twitter, even rolling blackouts couldn't stop the masses from sharing their two cents on AKA and Zinhle's relationship.
While some called it the most beautiful thing in a depressing country, others thought Zinhle was being played.
- TshisaLIVE
I want to judge Zinhle, but I was dribbled twice by the same guy sooo, not my scene??? https://t.co/e5xzcjPdOs— Moleboheng. (@mel_nathane) March 17, 2019
Zinhle is hella forgiving bafwethu... her level of forgiveness is one I do not aspire to pic.twitter.com/5nuSqAY1df— Lee (@mizzleerah) March 17, 2019
DJ Zinhle is the forgiveness ambassador. https://t.co/2ZOMoPHJnf— Africanah (@LynnBlaze) March 17, 2019
You didn’t let a little cheating get to you, uyinto yokushad’wa nje straight wena Zinhle.? https://t.co/uGMiqbPscf— mfaz’omnyama. (@mfazomnyama_) March 17, 2019
Zinhle ❤? u show us that family comes first no matter what?? if u a parent u will understand pic.twitter.com/7QnfEyJzy5— ?? ? Touch My Blood certified Double Platinum (@Mangalisocurri4) March 17, 2019
Zinhle is really a strong person. I would never pic.twitter.com/Hcg9pf2t92— Love (@Love_KayM) March 17, 2019