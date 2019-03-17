Mampintsha issues public apology to Babes Wodumo, South Africa

Big Nuz musician and assault accused, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo on Saturday night released an official apology to his estranged girlfriend Babes Wodumo and the nation, after a video of him slapping the gqom musician several times went viral on March 4.

Mampintsha was released on R2,000 bail after being arrested by police on charges of assault. He has since opened a counter charge of assault against Babes.

Mampintsha released a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, in which he claimed to be "beyond shameful and disappointed" in himself.

"South Africa, I'm sorry! I know many of you don't want to hear it kodwa from the bottom of my heart, I would like to send my deepest and humblest apologies."

Mampintsha went on to claim that he had been "in a shell" following the incident and that he regrets "allowing" his emotions to get the better of him.

"I am in a dark place and kunzima but I have to face this like a man."

Mampintsha also said he would be going to counselling to "find the root cause of this and deal with it throughly".

He ended the statement by apologising to Babes and her family.

"To Bongekile Simelane and the whole Simelane family, to our leaders and in this country, to my colleagues and fellow industry artists, to the general public, once more especially to our women, to my family and God, I'd like to say I'm really sorry and regret everything. Please forgive me."

Mampintsha's lawyer Pat Magwaza verified that the statement was from him.

"I can confirm the statement is from Mampintsha. The timing of it was in consultation with his PR team," Pat said.

Attempts to get comment from Babes went unanswered at the time of publishing this article.

Here's the full statement: