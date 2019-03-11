Leisure

World Health Organisation reviews cellphone link to cancer

Opinions still divided among scientists on causes of brain tumours

PREMIUM
By Margi Murphy - 11 March 2019

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is reviewing whether smartphones increase the risk of cancer in an attempt to settle the matter once and for all

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Man seen saving boy at Jukskei river
‘Not guilty’: Rob Packham murder trial kicks off

Most Read

X