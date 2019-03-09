Meridian launches venue for culinary fun in Walmer
New food and wine centre for Bay
Meridian Wine Merchants launched its new culinary and wine centre in Walmer, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday February 26.
Meridian Wine Merchants launched its new culinary and wine centre in Walmer, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday February 26.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.