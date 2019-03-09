TELEVISION
Celebrities to kick off new series of ‘Come Dine With Me SA’
Season 5 of the hit reality series, 'Come Dine With Me SA', starts on Monday March 11 2019 and will again feature contestants from Port Elizabeth.
Season 5 of the hit reality series, 'Come Dine With Me SA', starts on Monday March 11 2019 and will again feature contestants from Port Elizabeth.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.