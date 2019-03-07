WATCH | R Kelly breaks down in explosive first interview since arrest

Sexual assault suspect and musician R Kelly has spoken out for the first time about allegations facing him in an interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King.

R Kelly was arrested last month on 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault and was released on $100,000 bail.

The charges relate to four victims, with three of them being under age.

In the interview with Gayle, the musician denied the allegations against him.

"I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my f****** life.

"They're going back to the past and they trying to add all of this stuff now to that, to make all of the stuff that's going on now [feel] real to people," R Kelly claimed.

The singer, who has revealed in past interviews that he was allegedly a victim of sexual assault when he was younger, told Gayle it would be "stupid" of him do the things that he's been accused of.

"Use your common sense. ... Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to; love me if you want. But just use your common sense," he says, raising his voice.