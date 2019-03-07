Varsity denies permission for stadium event linked to Mampintsha

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has turned down an application by West lnk Productions – owned by Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo – to host an event at the sports stadium on campus.

The event was scheduled for May 4 but UWC said in a statement that "developments at the weekend have put the application in a different light".

Video footage of Maphumulo allegedly assaulting his partner Bongekile Simelane, known as Babes Wodumo, went viral at the weekend. He has been charged with assault and has laid a counter-charge of assault.

The university said that after much consultation and deliberation with key stakeholders, it had declined the application.

"The event application by West lnk Production ... was under consideration by the relevant structures on campus. However, developments at the weekend have put the application in a different light. A charge of assault has been laid against Mandla Maphumulo, also known as Mampintsha.

"While the university respects due process ... it cannot in good conscience allow an event to take place on its campus involving an individual who has been implicated in an incident of gender-based violence," UWC said.