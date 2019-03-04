IN PICTURES | Here's what went down at the #SAFTAs13

THE NIGHT'S BIG WINNERS

The River did a clean sweep at the swanky awards scooping 10 Golden Horns, which included best telenovela, best scriptwriting, best music, best editing, best sound, best cinematography, best directing, best actor and best supporting actor.

Actress Moshidi Motshegwa clinched the best actress award for her role on The River, which also came with a R50k cash prize.

As reported by TshisaLIVE earlier this month Moshidi will not be returning to the next season of the show after an alleged feud with a co-star apparently led to her contract not being renewed.

Moshidi struggled to fight back tears as she gave a powerful acceptance speech and dedicated the award to her late father and grieving mother.