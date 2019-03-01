OMG! Fans finally get a taste of Solange's 'Houston feel' music
After being greatly disappointed last November when Solange's album release was delayed, fans were on cloud nine on Friday morning when Solange finally released When I Get Home.
The album is a follow-up to her 2016 album A Seat at the Table, which set her apart as an artist and created a niche fanbase for Beyoncé's younger sister.
Solange took fans by surprise when she announced on Thursday night that the album would be released on streaming services at midnight.
Y’all! I’m filled w so much joy right now!!! Wow! I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings i feel in my body!— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 1, 2019
I’m bringing home w me everywhere I go yalll and I ain’t running from shit no more. Your love lifts me up so high. Thank you!
And just a few hours after it was made available, it seems Solange's fans have given the album a resounding yes.
The full-length is comprised of 19 tracks that incorporates R&B and blues and soul.
Solange also wasn't selfish with the music as her songs include collabos and contributions from the likes of Tyler the Creator, Gucci Mane, Sampha, Cassie and Dev Hynes (Blood Orange).
Me pretending to be from Houston listening to this Solange album pic.twitter.com/izfKna5gGg— ??♀️ (@_ItsKiaBITCH) March 1, 2019
Solange_When I get home..... I just wanna ascend to heaven!!! ????? pic.twitter.com/rRc1Fuupkf— Qhudeni ♏? (@Kush_Kndy) March 1, 2019
This solange album plus the rain is a such a vibe pic.twitter.com/tJ9QJu1xu4— Trey (@kingtreey_) March 1, 2019
you know how you expect a song to be a certain way???? Like I never would have thought of a sound like this in my mind. Solange baby.... You out did yourself boo.. chills pic.twitter.com/805NYSWjKT— alien girl (@dede_dooling) March 1, 2019
Listening to this new Solange like #WhenIGetHome pic.twitter.com/x030psk7iP— Marshallana Peacecraft (@marshallana) March 1, 2019
@solangeknowles this album is soo fucking good pic.twitter.com/4pK4r4UaUQ— lamar jones (@westsxde_) March 1, 2019
Solange saved Black History Month and that’s tea on top of tea! ??????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/ueEJz7JiBd— Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) March 1, 2019