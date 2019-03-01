OMG! Fans finally get a taste of Solange's 'Houston feel' music

After being greatly disappointed last November when Solange's album release was delayed, fans were on cloud nine on Friday morning when Solange finally released When I Get Home.

The album is a follow-up to her 2016 album A Seat at the Table, which set her apart as an artist and created a niche fanbase for Beyoncé's younger sister.

Solange took fans by surprise when she announced on Thursday night that the album would be released on streaming services at midnight.