OMG! Fans finally get a taste of Solange's 'Houston feel' music

By Chrizelda Kekana - 01 March 2019
Seems like Solange's latest album is a win with her fans.
After being greatly disappointed last November when Solange's album release was delayed, fans were on cloud nine on Friday morning when Solange finally released When I Get Home.

The album is a follow-up to her 2016 album A Seat at the Table, which set her apart as an artist and created a niche fanbase for Beyoncé's younger sister.

Solange took fans by surprise when she announced on Thursday night that the album would be released on streaming services at midnight.

And just a few hours after it was made available, it seems Solange's fans have given the album a resounding yes. 

The full-length is comprised of 19 tracks that incorporates R&B and blues and soul.

Solange also wasn't selfish with the music as her songs include collabos and contributions from the likes of  Tyler the Creator, Gucci Mane, Sampha, Cassie and Dev Hynes (Blood Orange).

