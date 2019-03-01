Cuaron’s 10-year-old self real Netflix Oscar winner
Mexican director returns to childhood for hauntingly intimate portrait
Alfonso Cuaron, who won three Oscars on Sunday, owes much of his success to his 10-year-old self. Cuaron turned 10 in 1971, a turbulent, formative year in the Mexican filmmaker’s life, as he depicts it in Roma, the widely hailed, semi-autobiographical film that won statuettes for best director, best cinematography and best foreign language film.
