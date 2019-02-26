WATCH | R Kelly pleads not guilty & released on $100,000 bail

After spending three nights behind bars, US singer R Kelly came up with $100,000 bail on Monday.

R Kelly was arrested by Chicago police on Friday night on 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse for decades long allegations.

The singer has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released from Cook County Jail on Monday.

R Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg told CNN the star was innocent.

"I think all the women are lying. Mr. Kelly is strong, he's got a lot of support and he's going to be vindicated on all these charges -one by one if it has to be," he told the publication.