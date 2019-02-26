5 things fans couldn't get enough of after watching #AneleAtTheOscars
After watching Anele Mdoda in action on the Oscars red carpet this past weekend, even the naysayers couldn't be prouder.
Mzansi got the opportunity to see how Anele did the most when the event aired on TV on Monday night and the hashtag #AneleAtTheOscars found its way onto the trends list as people sang the presenter's praises.
Anele not only looked amazing on that carpet but oozed confidence and had just the right amount of excitement.
Juan William Aria made sure she looked the part in a pretty dress. While her face beat came at the hands of Neo Nontso and her frosting aka diamonds came from Forevermark.
Tweeps had different things that they were stanning over but the general reaction was that Anele's definitely coming for everyone.
Here are the 5 most raved about things from #AneleAtTheOscars
She sure looked the part.
Here is your full look. All the Oscar red carpet shenanigans will be on MNET 104 at half past 8 tonight. Trust !!!! #Oscars2019 #MNET pic.twitter.com/jL6ICJz0f4— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 25, 2019
Anele was well-researched on that carpet fam.
I think what makes this so special is how well researched Anele is. She's so badass at researching whatever she's about to do. You'll never catch her off guard and I really admire that. #AneleAtTheOscars I'm in awe, I won't lie! 10/10.— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) February 25, 2019
Another lesson about being an entertainment host, u have to love entertainment as the host. Thank u @Anele u killed it cos u really care about it and who your audience. #AneleAtTheOscars— PennyLebyane?Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) February 25, 2019
The bubbly personality made everyone open up to her.
Because YOU ARE a Queen @Anele. Nothing but love for your work. You did us proud #AneleAtTheOscars #oscars2019 https://t.co/xvnnK0HDD6— Phemelo Motene (@PhemeloMotene) February 26, 2019
Chap! @anele You killed it dead dead dead. No one else coulda done what you did. #AneleAtTheOscars pic.twitter.com/4wQ9TqYA8F— Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) February 25, 2019
She gave the people what they wanted from the Oscars.
Totally blown away by @Anele at the Oscar's... We're soo proud, she killed it! ?????? Honestly, after watching that I'm convinced she can handle anything. #AneleAtTheOscars— Noluthando Mokoena (@Noluteequeences) February 25, 2019
Anele At The Oscars?????? now THAT is tv! Not trying hard to be anything except who she is. No superficial chat. Authentic excitement with organic chemistry! Hi @MNet 30 minutes is not enough! This was amazing. #AneleAtTheOscars— A Baby Ghel (@Black_Doltjie) February 25, 2019
THAT'S how you do the red carpet!!!!! Rha @Anele!!!!!! So much fun and charisma!!!! haiman!#AneleAtTheOscars pic.twitter.com/XJUTtpc6MS— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) February 25, 2019
Anele was in her element!
guys! i knew she would rock it neh, but she is absolutely killing it!!! @anele belongs... why have we been watching other people all these years??? #aneleattheoscars— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) February 25, 2019
SUBLIME! A DREAM! A LOOK! my excitement over this is beyond anything i can remember in recent history! #aneleattheoscars #oscars2019 https://t.co/NcuHwsiWUr— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) February 25, 2019