5 things fans couldn't get enough of after watching #AneleAtTheOscars

After watching Anele Mdoda in action on the Oscars red carpet this past weekend, even the naysayers couldn't be prouder.

Mzansi got the opportunity to see how Anele did the most when the event aired on TV on Monday night and the hashtag #AneleAtTheOscars found its way onto the trends list as people sang the presenter's praises.

Anele not only looked amazing on that carpet but oozed confidence and had just the right amount of excitement.

Juan William Aria made sure she looked the part in a pretty dress. While her face beat came at the hands of Neo Nontso and her frosting aka diamonds came from Forevermark.

Tweeps had different things that they were stanning over but the general reaction was that Anele's definitely coming for everyone.

Here are the 5 most raved about things from #AneleAtTheOscars

She sure looked the part.