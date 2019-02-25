Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Rami Malek on Sunday took home the best actor Oscar for his wildly popular portrayal of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, about the iconic British band's rise to fame.

He bested a crowded field: the other favorite, Christian Bale ("Vice"); Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born); Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

Here are the winners in key categories at the 91st Academy Awards:

Green Book took home the best picture Oscar, while Alfonso Cuaron's Roma won for best director, best foreign film and best cinematography.

Top acting honors were shared among four different films.