Leisure

FOOD

Nostalgic dinner at Beach Hotel

Beloved hotel marks 125th birthday with a menu of favourite dishes from the past

PREMIUM
By Louise Liebenberg - 23 February 2019

Port Elizabeth's Beach Hotel celebrated its 125th birthday with a nostalgic dinner featuring favourite dishes from the past

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Most Read

X