Leisure

Motherwell rapper to represent Bay

Automatic set to perform at Back To The City Festival

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 22 February 2019

Motherwell-born rapper Siyavuya “Automatic” Klaas, 26, is set to represent the Bay at the annual Back To The City Festival in Johannesburg

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Most Read

X