Recipe: chicken burger

Sometimes you just feel like a big juicy burger but at the same time you are watching your red meat intake – and that’s when the humble chicken burger can come to the rescue.

Try this easy version, which uses minced chicken combined with onion, egg and breadcrumbs to give a pocket-friendly yet tasty version of the classic. The recipe serves four, and takes only a few minutes to prepare and another 10 minutes to cook.

Serve the burgers on a soft burger bun with a lettuce, sliced tomato and sliced cheese (optional)

Ingredients

500g chicken meat, minced

1/2 cup of bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme or basil

1/2 small onion, finely grated

1 egg

2 gloves of garlic, finely crushed

salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons cooking oil

4 hamburger buns

4 lettuce leaves

1 large tomato

4 slices of cheddar or gouda cheese

Method

Mix the minced chicken with 1/4 cup of the bread crumbs, the dried herbs, onion, raw egg, garlic, salt, and black pepper in a bowl.

Moisten your hands and shape chicken mixture into flat, round patties the same diameter as your hamburger buns.

Spread remaining 1/4 cup bread crumbs into a shallow dish. Roll patties in bread crumbs to coat.

Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.

Cook patties in hot oil until deep brown in colour on one side, which should only take five minutes. Turn patties and cook until other side is browned, which will be another four to five minutes.

Serve with a finely grated carrot and cabbage coleslaw or a beetroot salad (optional).