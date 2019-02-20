Khloe, Kylie, Tristan & Jordyn: The internet is a mess
Drama! Drama! Drama! The internet has been turned upside down in reaction to the scandal busy unfolding in the Kardashian family as they deal with Khloe and Tristan's breakup that has also entangled Kylie and her bestie Jordyn.
US media are reporting that Jordyn Woods, best friend to Kylie Jenner, has apparently been having a relationship with Tristan.
Just as well that the Kardashians want to trademark their names because when it comes to breaking the net, those names sure are regulars on that trends list.
The internet made sure they gave the Kardashians what they want in return by making them trend worldwide in four different places on the list.
While most fans said the breakup was long overdue, many were just happy to play out what they think happened behind the scenes.
Did Jordyn and Tristan sneak out with all the designer gifts they got because of the Kardashians' fame?
How Tristan reacted when he was confronted this time around? Will Kylie take Khloe or Jordyn's side? Will Kim lose her chill and blame karma? Is Kris Jenner already writing this drama into the next season for the show?
So many questions, so many scenarios, so many memes and gifs!
Khloe Kardashian: My man is such a meal— UnfamousCryp (@_trillayla1) February 20, 2019
Jordyn Woods: pic.twitter.com/jDu7FkIaGR
me: i literally could not care LESS ab the kardashians!!!!— baby grinch (@khaleeseas) February 20, 2019
also me seeing the jordyn/tristan/khloe drama: pic.twitter.com/ZtKuy1jl5q
Khloe Kardashian: have you seen tristan??— Chase Wise (@chasewis) February 20, 2019
Jordyn: pic.twitter.com/DMBpPRJEa3
jordyn woods escaping kylie house before khloe pulls up pic.twitter.com/bE2c82XVT3— sophia?♀️ (@sophiatrres) February 20, 2019
Jordyn when she saw Khloe’s car pulling up at Tristan’s pic.twitter.com/NQUyGgdKC1— hannah t (@han_taylor98) February 20, 2019
*BREAKING: Tristian Thompson cheats on Khloè with Jordyn Woods*— ????? ? (@xovoix) February 20, 2019
everyone: JORDYNNNNN!?!???! pic.twitter.com/vxi6YdXdo5
Why did Jordyn do Khloe like that?? ? pic.twitter.com/TR1R0xmtE1— Refilwe Frankie Lekaota (@OMG_Frankie) February 20, 2019
Kris Jenner writing the script for the next season of KUWTK after the Khloe Jordyn and Tristan drama pic.twitter.com/DruXwxeQUI— loukas. (@DJMCrown) February 20, 2019
The devil works hard but Kris Jenner Works harder. She has Jordyn trending #1, Tristan #3, Kylie #4, and Khloe #5. Worldwide baby! pic.twitter.com/Bzr6wi4vNe— BEYSUS ? (@TheBeyDude) February 20, 2019