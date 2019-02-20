Khloe, Kylie, Tristan & Jordyn: The internet is a mess

Drama! Drama! Drama! The internet has been turned upside down in reaction to the scandal busy unfolding in the Kardashian family as they deal with Khloe and Tristan's breakup that has also entangled Kylie and her bestie Jordyn.

US media are reporting that Jordyn Woods, best friend to Kylie Jenner, has apparently been having a relationship with Tristan.

Just as well that the Kardashians want to trademark their names because when it comes to breaking the net, those names sure are regulars on that trends list.

The internet made sure they gave the Kardashians what they want in return by making them trend worldwide in four different places on the list.

While most fans said the breakup was long overdue, many were just happy to play out what they think happened behind the scenes.

Did Jordyn and Tristan sneak out with all the designer gifts they got because of the Kardashians' fame?

How Tristan reacted when he was confronted this time around? Will Kylie take Khloe or Jordyn's side? Will Kim lose her chill and blame karma? Is Kris Jenner already writing this drama into the next season for the show?

So many questions, so many scenarios, so many memes and gifs!