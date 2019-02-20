Eight style lessons from New York Fashion Week

A Star is Reborn

Anyone still wondering about New York’s fashion star power by the end of the week was electrified by the Marc Jacobs show. This time, to use a local expression, he truly knocked it out of the park.

The show started bang on time in his usual last slot of the week, after late running debacles of the past.

Many looks carried forward the mid-century essence at the core of all Jacobs’s best work: wool swing coats in dusky pink or a minty green were an ode to the late 1940s, styled with the designer’s signature bobby socks and conical heeled pumps.

“This is what we came for,” said the editors from Vogue Germany on the way out, high on the delight of seeing something startling and beautiful at last.

From feather-adorned beanies by milliner Stephen Jones to amazingly crafted feather adorned mini-gowns, everything was right.

The High Row

“Who buys The Row?” asked a friend last week of the highly priced (a cashmere coat is currently priced at £11,675 (R214,014) on matchesfashion.com) brand masterminded by former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

My answer covered female execs in the creative industries, owners of yoga empires and so on – but maybe I should just have asked, “Ever been to a concrete-walled art gallery with national debtlike prices and a centre-parted receptionist with an iPad? She’s wearing The Row. How about a meeting between a female power-talent agent and show producers from Netflix/HBO? Outfits by The Row.”

The brand is enormously successful in New York because it’s not very American: New Yorkers crave anything just out of reach, and the luxurious textures of natural wool and silk at The Row feel Italian.

The ultra-plain styling of the label’s signature looks goes askew with a full blowout, so locals have had to adapt — I’m convinced big hair’s demise is partly due to stealth styling by The Row as they quietly tone everyone down.

For next winter, fine wools cut into corset-shaped coats and jackets in The Row’s own shades of grey or palest camel were among the most wanted items of the week.

A black wool cape dress, silk funnel high necks and blank but perfectly proportioned oversized pieces demonstrated the full pulling power of this label, which could even be a cult.

Empire State of Fine