WATCH | Scandal’s Nomvelo hits back at Twitter for body shaming
Scandal! star Nomvelo Makhanya has been brought to tears by trolls who body shamed her and mocked her "big head".
The star was the talk of social media recently when pictures of her head were shared online and became the butt of jokes.
This girl from Scandal..Lindiwe pic.twitter.com/GBIw0GjMsb— warren Mduduzi (@Smanga87Warren) February 15, 2019
But Lindiwe Ngema's head though #etvscandal pic.twitter.com/KpkrIoaFPS— Fusi ?? (@fusiMatetelane) February 11, 2019
Lindiwe Ngema's head looks like it needs sunlight dishwashing liquid and a zink.#ScandalEtv pic.twitter.com/ooRJDy1sKD— Rulanzen Martin (@rulanzensays) February 11, 2019
Nomvelo was hurt by the criticism and took to social media recently to address it in a live video.
Breaking down on camera, she explained that the criticism had been bothering her.
She said she worked hard on her talent and was upset by the "toxic" comments.
This broke my heart... social media can be so toxic! That little joke you make just for RTs can really impact someone. Let’s do better, really guys this is not on. cc @_MveloMakhanya pic.twitter.com/wFg1xdPpfE— Omphile M Moiloa (@Omphile_Pops) February 16, 2019
"It is so hard because I literally put in so much work. I put in so much work for that story. But now it seems that my head is overlooking my work. You guys are not focused on my craft. You guys are more focused on my physicality and my head. I literally work so hard, but you know.."
Addressing social media, Nomvelo said that people went "all the way out to always find something wrong with someone and use that to bring them down."