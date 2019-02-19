Leisure

WATCH | Scandal’s Nomvelo hits back at Twitter for body shaming

By Kyle Zeeman - 19 February 2019
Scandal! star Nomvelo Makhanya has hit back at the trolls.
Image: Instagram/ Nomvelo Makhanya

Scandal! star Nomvelo Makhanya has been brought to tears by trolls who body shamed her and mocked her "big head".

The star was the talk of social media recently when pictures of her head were shared online and became the butt of jokes.

Nomvelo was hurt by the criticism and took to social media recently to address it in a live video.

Breaking down on camera, she explained that the criticism had been bothering her.

She said she worked hard on her talent and was upset by the "toxic" comments.

"It is so hard because I literally put in so much work. I put in so much work for that story. But now it seems that my head is overlooking my work. You guys are not focused on my craft. You guys are more focused on my physicality and my head. I literally work so hard, but you know.."

Addressing social media, Nomvelo said that people went "all the way out to always find something wrong with someone and use that to bring them down."

