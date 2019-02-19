DJ Fresh squashes Metro FM breakfast show exit rumours...for now
Metro FM morning drivetime host DJ Fresh has moved to calm fears that he and his team have been replaced at the station, telling fans he will be back in the morning slot on Tuesday.
Fans of the radio star were shocked on Monday when they tuned in to find the popular show anchored by afternoon host Mo Flava.
Although stand-in hosts are not a rare occurrence on radio, the fact that Fresh's entire team was missing and the usual stand-in host Mo G was not on air sparked suspicions.
Soon social media was filled with rumours that it was all part of a trial run that will see Fresh move to the afternoon slot with his team, while Mo takes over mornings permanently.
They speculated that the switch will become official in April when the station usually announces its schedule changes for the year.
Mo Flavour in for Fresh, what is occurring there by Metro??? pic.twitter.com/xJulQY5lly— Bae Gwej (@MrGwej) February 18, 2019
METRO FM putting in MoFlava Moeti for Fresh is the best thing you ever did for our mornings year. Dankie✊— #AbstractAncestralSessions (@TshepoKaleido) February 18, 2019
Having listened to @moflavadj this morning and seen @DJFreshSA tweet about how he loves the way Mo hosts the show, I've jumped to the conclusion that Mo is going to be doing Breakfast and Fresh on Drive effective of April 1st 2019... I have a strong feeling about this @METROFMSA— That Other Guy (@iam_Sfetso) February 18, 2019
While DJ Fresh remained silent on speculation that he could eventually move to the afternoon slot, he told fans that he is not going anywhere for now.
HAHAHAHAHA!!! That’s funny!! Will be back tomorrow!!— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 18, 2019
And then threw it all out the window with a teasing post.
SOOOOO @moflavadj... I love how you drive the #FreshBreakfast truck!!! Hypothetically... don’t you wanna swop “cars”?? HYPOTHETICALLY!!! pic.twitter.com/ydG2m2HAtp— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) February 18, 2019