Leisure

DJ Fresh squashes Metro FM breakfast show exit rumours...for now

By Kyle Zeeman - 19 February 2019
DJ Fresh and his entire team were absent from their show on Monday.
DJ Fresh and his entire team were absent from their show on Monday.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Fresh

Metro FM morning drivetime host DJ Fresh has moved to calm fears that he and his team have been replaced at the station, telling fans he will be back in the morning slot on Tuesday.

Fans of the radio star were shocked on Monday when they tuned in to find the popular show anchored by afternoon host Mo Flava. 

Although stand-in hosts are not a rare occurrence on radio, the fact that Fresh's entire team was missing and the usual stand-in host Mo G was not on air sparked suspicions.

Soon social media was filled with rumours that it was all part of a trial run that will see Fresh move to the afternoon slot with his team, while Mo takes over mornings permanently. 

They speculated that the switch will become official in April when the station usually announces its schedule changes for the year.

While DJ Fresh remained silent on speculation that he could eventually move to the afternoon slot, he told fans that he is not going anywhere for now.

And then threw it all out the window with a teasing post.

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree

Most Read

X