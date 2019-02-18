Lootlove on their twins arrival: It's the greatest gift I’ve ever received

Lootlove revealed over the weekend that she and Reason's twins made their grand entry into the world.

It's not clear when the twins were born, but Lootlove is loving every moment of motherhood so far.

She shared a picture of their twin girls lying side-by-side with a heartfelt caption.

"Hip & Hop. Munchkin & Punchkin. Bubble & Trouble. The loves of my life. My forever. The greatest love I’ve ever known. The greatest gift I’ve ever received.

"I can’t believe my God loves me this much. I can’t believe these perfect, beautiful baby girls chose me to be their Mom. I’ve finally transformed into: Mommy Love."