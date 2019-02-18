Boity slams DJ Cleo’s Brickz 'defence'
Boity Thulo has slammed DJ Cleo after the muso claimed that convicted rapist Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu had “fallen along the way”.
Cleo recently reunited with Brickz at a sporting event held in prison by a non-profit organisation, Humanitarian Empowerment.
Reflecting on the experience, the DJ said that we all had to run our own race and the kwaito star had fallen during his. He added that the race was not yet over for Brickz.
We all run our own races, he fell along the way....but the race is not over https://t.co/xhmjPXa27k pic.twitter.com/YzO7PqYx57— www.djcleo.co.za (@djcleo1) February 17, 2019
His comments sparked outrage and debate from fans, who flooded social media with messages about Brickz.
But Boity was, perhaps, the most vocal, responding with shock to Cleo’s comments.
Soon her comments section was flooded with people defending Brickz.
She responded to the criticism with stinging clapbacks of her own.
To all the psychopaths in my mentions defending Cleo/Bricks, you can go jump off the highest cliff. Until some evil cunt rapes your little sister (or some1 u love) you will continue being a raggedy ass rape apologist because you don’t give a flying fuck about the victim!! Tsek! https://t.co/mt6TfVQ2We— #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) February 18, 2019
Would this be the same response had he raped you or someone close to you? https://t.co/ABRddrnXfA— #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) February 18, 2019
IF HE RAPED YOUR MOTHER, SISTER OR SOMEONE THAT YOU ACTUALLY CARE FOR, would you have the same energy & response to the situation?!l???!! https://t.co/NHk8tB9EmL— #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) February 18, 2019
In fact, it got so heated that she mistepped and had to apologise for a comment she made to a follower during the debate.
Meanwhile, the war among social media users waged on over whether Cleo was cancelled or being a peacemaker.
So if my brother or any loved one murders or rapes one day then I must disown them? Isn’t Brickz serving his life sentence kanti?— Jesus Disciple (@Adam_Worldwide) February 18, 2019
Some of celebrities are performing in ANC events while ANC is stealing from poor but you still got a liver to Judge Dj Cleo ??♂️Smh. Niphixi-phixi!!! pic.twitter.com/yMQJOEoHo9
Leave Cleo alone he's just being supportive!! How you don't understand that?? get outta yo feelings asshole! https://t.co/UB9NOtiwCY— #LifeStory:Droping 7/3/19 (@AshTin_SA) February 18, 2019
Women think thier special that's the problem. Bricks is in Jail paying for what he did. That doesn't mean his friends have to abonden him. Cleo has every right to support his friend and it doesn't mean he agrees with what bricks did— igama UTebogo? (@Tebza932) February 18, 2019
So Dj Cleo visits his friend in prison, who is serving time for rape...at no point did He say He is condoning his actions....next thing He is being attacked for a mere visit...hay ngu Msunu into yalapha— Ba_Tee (@ngcingwanab) February 18, 2019
South Africa is full of rapists waiting to manifest, it’s sickening how most men don’t see anything wrong with what DJ Cleo said, he can visit his friend but he shouldn’t portray him as a saint who was victimized.— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikods) February 18, 2019