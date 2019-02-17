Leisure

Groot Phesantekraal puts vintage spin on new wines

PREMIUM
Samantha Venter Vine Time 17 February 2019

This column has often featured wines named after winemakers’ favourite dogs and recently even birds, but a wine named after a car must surely be a first. Berliet Pinotage from Groot Phesantekraal sports a bright orange 1927 Berliet coupe on the label – a sentimental nod by owner André Brink to the old car his late dad bought in the 1960s that became a familiar sight on the streets of Durbanville back in the day.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X