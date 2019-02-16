Stone fruit gives meals an energy boost

These longer summer days usually give us a bit of extra time to do some of the things we normally don’t get around to – such as experimenting with new and exciting recipes.

With stone fruit in full bloom over this season, it makes sourcing SA grown peaches, plums and nectarines for any recipe easier – and with their beautiful, bright colours and tasty flesh it is easy to make each fruit the star of a delicious summer recipe.

Here is some inspiration to try two fresh and flavourful dishes.

SA rainbow superfood salad bowl

How do you eat a rainbow? Follow this recipe!

Serves 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 4 minutes

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Ingredients

6 plums

2 peaches or nectarines

100g fine green beans, trimmed and halved

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

1 medium carrot, grated

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced

2 handfuls of young spinach leaves

100g red cabbage, shredded

1 medium beetroot, peeled and grated

80g plain cashew nuts

2tsp sesame seeds

For the dressing:

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Halve, pit and slice the plums and peaches or nectarines. Blanch the beans in boiling water for 3-4 minutes. Rinse with cold water, then drain well. Arrange the fruit and vegetables on plates or in shallow serving bowls, following the colours of the rainbow with the red pepper, carrot, peaches or nectarines, yellow pepper, green beans, spinach, red cabbage, beetroot and plums.

Toast the nuts and sesame seeds in a dry frying pan until lightly browned. Sprinkle over the salads.

For the dressing, combine the olive oil, lemon juice and mustard. Season and spoon over the salads.

Cook’s tip: For extra protein, serve topped with hard-boiled egg, grated Cheddar, crumbled feta or sliced mozzarella – or choose tofu for a vegan diet.

Feel-good SA fruit wholefood supper

There’s something very satisfying about this combination of good-for-you foods.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Ingredients

6 plums

2 peaches, nectarines or apricots

2 Tbsp olive oil

400g butternut, peeled and cut into chunks

100g couscous

100g quinoa

80g frozen edamame beans or petit pois, thawed

For the dressing:

2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

3 Tbsp peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Halve, pit and thickly slice the plums and peaches, nectarines or apricots.

Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan oven 180°C). Pour the olive oil into a roasting tin and add the butternut, tossing to coat. Roast for 20-25 minutes, until tender.

Meanwhile cook the couscous and quinoa according to pack instructions. (You can cook them together).

Add to the roasting tin with the edamame beans or petit pois, stirring gently into the butternut with the prepared fruit. Roast for 5 more minutes.

For the dressing, mix together the sweet chilli sauce, peanut butter and turmeric with two to three tablespoons of warm water. Season.

Share the warm fruit and vegetable mixture between four serving plates and sprinkle with the dressing.

Serve immediately.

Cook’s tip: Try using sweet potato instead of butternut.

These recipes and others are at www.beautifulcountrybeautifulfruit.com. For more inspiration visit www.juicydelicious.co.za