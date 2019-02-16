Bay chef blows lid off competition in India

As though representing South Africa at an international competition was not big enough a pot to stir on his own, SA Academy of Culinary Arts (Saaca) student Matthew Potgieter, 19, won “The Plate” trophy at the International Young Chefs Olympiad in India earlier in February. The Lovemore Heights resident represented SA against young chefs from 59 other countries at the week-long competition.

