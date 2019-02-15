SKINNERBEK | Bay talent seen at every turn

Your gossip gal hopes your Valentine's Day was filled with love, whether from family, friends or a special someone! Those without Valentines shall continue to live life and party till we drop. On that note, Skinners attended the first Unplugged Sunday Session at Posh Lounge in Central on Sunday afternoon where the crowd was not its usual self.

