Informal creative classes in Baakens Valley

The instructors in the series of I Made This classes at Werk_ in the Baakens Valley are hoping to offer even those with 10 thumbs the chance to be creative – and go home with a piece of art or craft this weekend.

The classes will run from 11am to 6pm on Saturday, overlapping with Food Truck Funday, which is being held on a Saturday evening for the first time.

I Made This co-ordinator Jermaine Charles said the idea was to give a glimpse into the artist’s world in an informal yet informative session.

“A lot of people want to do something creative so we want it to be approachable, so that basically anyone from the age of eight can take part, especially people who have never done anything even vaguely creative,” he said.

The February 16 classes include:

Ceramics (tiles) with Owen Tarr;

Leather making (basic wallet) with Clinton Victor;

Glass making (ornaments), also called flame working, with Armand Prinsloo;

Basics of sewing with Amanda Notyena;

Shibori dyeing (pillow cases or dishcloth) with Machela Liefeldt;

Printmaking (linoprint cards) with Jan Mendelowitz.

Charles said the classes started in October 2018 on a week night but several people had asked for weekend tuition.

Pricing is tiered and generally costs between R200 and R600 per workshop depending on the number of students in each class. Materials are included in the price hence this also affects the cost.

“Classes can be tailored and you can still do a one-on-one with an instructor,” he said.

Space is limited so booking is essential, and payment is required before the class.

I Made This offers tuition at Werk_ on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, subject to demand, and bookings of three people or more per class.

Further information from Charles, Jermaine, 066-332-4220 (WhatsApp), e-mail events@werkspace.co.za