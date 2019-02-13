Leisure

EDUCATION

High university drop-out rates: alarm bells to heed

PREMIUM
13 February 2019

At universities and colleges across SA, first-year dropout rates are extremely high, which means many first years won’t complete their studies - read on for tips on how to address this

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X