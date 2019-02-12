Tips on how to have a health pregnancy

Pregnancy Awareness Week, which runs from 10 to 16 February, aims to spread information that promotes healthy pregnancies.

However, those working in the field say there is a lack of education about pregnancy in SA, which can lead to avoidable complications at birth or long-term developmental challenges for the child.

“Newly pregnant women face a lot of choices – from how to best manage their pregnancy, to which medical professionals to see and where to deliver,” Dr Howard Manyonga, an obstetrician and The Birthing Team maternity care programme head, says.

“Finding information that is accurate and applicable to them can be a challenge.”

Manyonga highlights four key things that all pregnant women should know: