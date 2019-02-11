AKA on his relationship with Pearl and people dissing Zinhle
There was a time when they couldn't stand each other and publicly mocked each other on social media but AKA says he has nothing but love for Pearl Thusi now, describing her as part of the family.
Fans nearly fell off their chairs when it was revealed recently that Pearl would host AKA's upcoming Comedy Central Roast. Perhaps they thought it would be a throwback to when Pearl would lambaste AKA and the rapper would mock the actress's hairstyles on Twitter.
But sitting down with TshisaLIVE recently, the rapper said that it is all water under the bridge and he actually endorsed the decision to appoint Pearl.
"Pearl's daughter and my daughter are best friends. Pearl has helped me with my daughter on several occasions. Pearl is actually family."
When asked about the sudden about-turn on his attitude towards Pearl, the Supa Mega said the pair were in a "different kind of position" back then.
"That is the things about family. You feud, you fight, you fall out, you fall back. We are not different to any other family. I am glad it is her because it is time for a black female to do this. It shows progress."
Pearl will be the Roast Master, while Francois Van Coke, Nina Hasties and Mark Fish are on the panel of roasters so far.
One person who won't be on the panel, because of her participation last year, is AKA's long-time rival Ntsiki Mazwai.
The pair have constantly thrown shade at each other and the rapper couldn't resist a friendly swipe at her during our chat.
"I have already roasted Ntsiki in person. I think I have ticked that box. I think she is already kind of tired. I actually don't know what it is that she does. But she does roast. She is a good roast person."
In fact, he doesn't even mind if his rival Cassper Nyovest or his ex, Bonang, gets added to the roast.
"If they wanted to be on the roast that would have been great but for obvious reason I'm sure they won't."
The star said is he ready to get roasted later this month after being "roasted for 10 years" and doesn't fear his baby mama DJ Zinhle or daughter Kairo being dragged into it.
"If people want to bring Zinhle into the roast it is at their own discretion. It is for fun and for making jokes but it is important to remember that the roast has serious consequences. It is done in the frame of comedy but jokes always have a bit of truth and reality attached to them. Let's see how it goes.
"But if you want to bring my daughter into the roast, it says more about you than it says about me."
The Comedy Central Roast of AKA will go down live at The Teatro, Montecasino, on February 21 and will later air on Comedy Central and Showmax.