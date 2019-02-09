WIN | Funky Ouma braai salt hampers

The SA-produced Funky Ouma range of preservative-free, hand-made salts has added three new products to satisfy growing consumer demand – and three readers will each win a hamper containing the goodies. The new braai sauce and braai salt are presented in attractive tins, while the new black garlic salt comes in the grinders Funky Ouma fans have become accustomed to.

The salt is sustainably sourced from the Himalayas and mixed with herbs grown on the mother and daughter business-owner duo’s farm outside Wellington in the Western Cape. The braai sauce combines fig pulp, balsamic vinegar, tomato puree, lemon, garlic and Himalayan salt, while the braai salt is made with fresh coriander, red and green peppers, cumin, garlic, onion, chili, and paprika, along with black pepper, sea salt and Himalayan salt. The black garlic salt, likely to impress any foodie, is made from fermented black garlic, purple onion flakes and Himalayan salt. The latest range is ideal for braaiing and can be added to roasts, salads, stews, baked potatoes, soups and even bread. Funky Ouma came about when Anneke van Rooyen, grandmother of 10 with a life-long love for cooking and healthy eating, started the business with her daughter, Johannita Eksteen. The range was born out of experimenting with salts, herbs and spices as an alternative to unhealthy, preservative-laden options.The products contain no MSG, preservatives or colourants. The braai salt and braai sauce retail at R80 each, while the black garlic salt costs R80 for large and R40 for small.

