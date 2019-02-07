Zoleka Mandela has given birth: 'I was trying to pack away dishes when my water broke'
Zoleka Mandela has given birth, six days before her due date, to a baby girl and her name is Zenzile Motuba Bashala.
Zoleka confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday night.
She said she got up in the morning to pack away the dishes when her water broke. She was in labour for about five hours when she and hubby, Thierry, welcomed their baby girl.
"There were a few unexpected complications which resulted in her INCUBATION - BUT she’s literally STILL passed out on my chest," she wrote on Insta.
Zoleka paid tribute to the important people she has lost in life, including her granny Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her two children.
"Thanking God, My Day One (my grandmother), my babies in Heaven - Zenani and Zenawe for my MIRACLE!!"
Zoleka has been updating her fans on her pregnancy journey as well as her attempts to stay fit.
I know that you guys are going to have a good LAUGH seeing my belly and booty (Push & Pull) compete with my Pink exercise ball!!! ? Day 49 was tough, 20mins of this Prenatal Cardio Workout that involves Sumo squats and lunges!!! ? It’s time for my NAP, my 2nd breakfast and a million trips to the bathroom because Baby Bashala has dropped and is showing my bladder zero mercy!!! ? Plus my BRAXTON HICKS are SO painful and occur throughout the entire day, they even wake me up in the middle of the night! ? #BabyBashala #BashalaBabyBump #FitPregnancy #HomeWorkOuts #PrenatalCardioWorkOut
She worked out a day before she gave birth. Like, wow.