Zoleka Mandela has given birth: 'I was trying to pack away dishes when my water broke'

Zoleka Mandela has given birth, six days before her due date, to a baby girl and her name is Zenzile Motuba Bashala.

Zoleka confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday night.

She said she got up in the morning to pack away the dishes when her water broke. She was in labour for about five hours when she and hubby, Thierry, welcomed their baby girl.

"There were a few unexpected complications which resulted in her INCUBATION - BUT she’s literally STILL passed out on my chest," she wrote on Insta.

Zoleka paid tribute to the important people she has lost in life, including her granny Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her two children.

"Thanking God, My Day One (my grandmother), my babies in Heaven - Zenani and Zenawe for my MIRACLE!!"

Zoleka has been updating her fans on her pregnancy journey as well as her attempts to stay fit.