Ex-friends: Cassper’s famous fallouts

Fans are still reeling in shock at the revelation that Cassper and his former bestie Riky Rick have seemingly fallen out and are not real friends anymore, with the recent revelation adding to a growing list of people Cassper has parted ways with over the years.

Changing your circle of friends is normal as you grow, but fans couldn't believe it when both Riky and Cassper clarified their relationship, but stressed that there was no beef.

"He did say we weren’t real friends. I was a bit confused but you’re right. It is what it is I guess. No beef. Just ain't talking. That happens. Let’s not blow it up into beef. I don’t wanna beef with nobody. Especially people who were close friends. Don’t have that type of energy," Cassper said of the situation.

But the "break up" is nothing new for fans of the rapper who have watched him part ways with famous friends before.

AKA

There was a time, long ago, when the rappers were both on the come up and would bump into each other. Although they were never the closest of friends, it was still a shock for fans when their music rivalry escalated to a full on war just a few months later.

EMTEE

The trap star once hung out with Cass, messed around in studio with him and even performed at #FillUpOrlandoStadium. A year or so later Emtee was on the internet slamming Cassper.