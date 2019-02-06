Steve Hofmeyr on backlash over apartheid-era flag: SA's in denial of 'rot under the new flag'
Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has once again been slammed and labelled "racist" after he shared pictures of himself with the old South African flag.
To add fuel to the fire Steve seemed impressed with himself and has dubbed the latest antic "freedom of expression".
The singer took the picture at an unidentified pub, which proudly displayed several old apartheid-era flags.
"Good rains. Found a waterproof roof. Mooi ne?," Steve captioned the snap.
Steve told TshisaLIVE that the only thing wrong with the picture was that he was in a pub with no beer.
He said he knew how "Black Twitter" would react because they're "predictable".
"(It's the) same bigotry as always. This is South Africa's way of denying the rot under the new flag," Steve said in response to the "anger" on social media.
Good rains. Found a waterproof roof. Mooi ne. pic.twitter.com/QURNuOravs— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) February 2, 2019
After offering to buy plane tickets and help Steve move to Australia or any other place for that matter, tweeps also told the Afrikaans singer that his "racist" acts and stunts were tired.
They called him out for seeking attention with the "wrong" things.
Here are some of the reactions.
If you have any doubt about who the real enemy of the South Africa we seek is, pls check out @steve_hofmeyr.— Literate Lion (@HlomlaDandala) February 3, 2019
This doesn’t excuse the corrupt appointees, the corrupt captains of industry and corporate. They are guided by greed & weakness.@steve_hofmeyr’s ilk are guided by hate.
"Black Nazis?"Your choice of words are a clear reflection of your mind set. Dig your heels in all you want, the world is become smaller & smaller for racist white supremacists. You deliberately incite division & intolerance because it makes you feel relevant. It's sad & pathetic.— Natasha✌? (@Natz_online) February 4, 2019
Dear @Spotify— Literate Lion (@HlomlaDandala) February 3, 2019
Re: @steve_hofmeyr
Whatever differences we have a South Africans - as political parties, races, genders, we stand in unison in search of a SA that is NOTHING like Apartheid SA. Apartheid was to black SAfricans what Nazism is to Jews. It deserves similar contempt.
When everyone already knows you're an asshole you don't really have to keep on proving it... ??? #stevehofmeyr #weknowdude https://t.co/NIKEUsVl3d— AngelaDaniels (@AngeeDaniels) February 3, 2019
No crime being committed there. This is just Steve being himself. And all his followers are just being themselves, lackadaisical!!! So, go on Steve and reminisce about the good old days. Some "De la Ray" nostalgia— karabo flyman (@karaboflyman) February 3, 2019