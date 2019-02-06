Recipe: Easy Oreo truffles

This recipe from Kraft, which manufactures Oreo biscuits, has got to be one of the easiest dessert recipes ever.

It can be messy and takes time to make, but is a useful addition to the chocolate-lover’s kitchen repertoire.

Ingredients:

2 boxes of Oreo biscuits, finely crushed (32 biscuits)

230g tub of cream cheese

200g chocolate, broken into pieces, or choc chips, melted

2-3 extra Oreo biscuits for decoration (optional)

Method:

Mix the cream cheese and oreo crumbs until blended then shape into 36 small balls (they will be 2-3cm in diameter). It helps to keep the mixture chilled.

Freeze the balls for 10 minutes.

Cover a baking sheet with waxed paper. Dip the cream cheese biscuit balls in melted chocolate and place on prepared baking sheet.

Crush the extra biscuits, if using, and sprinkle the dipped balls with these. Refrigerate for one hour or until firm.

Tip: How to melt chocolate

Place chocolate in microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high for 2-2½ min. or until chocolate is completely melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Tip 2: How to easily dip the balls

To easily coat the cream cheese balls with the melted chocolate, add balls, in batches, to bowl of melted chocolate. Use 2 forks to roll balls in chocolate until evenly coated.

Remove balls with forks or a toothpick, letting excess chocolate drip back into bowl; place on prepared baking sheet. Let stand until glaze is firm.

Tip : How to store

Store in tightly covered container in refrigerator.