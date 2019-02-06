Here's who Scoop blames for the 'divide in hip-hop'

For way too long SA hip-hop has been torn apart by rivalry and factionalism, and while the media and fanatical fans are often blamed, it is the artists themselves that are the real trouble makers.

SA hip-hop experienced a watershed moment this past weekend when Riky Rick brought together old rivals and young guns under the same roof for what was arguably the biggest hip-hop concert in ages.

For the first time in a while the SA hip-hop fraternity was at peace with itself and able to work together for one united goal.

Riky has always advocated for peace, even telling TshisaLIVE ahead of the concert that he wanted to throw a massive show "for the culture" with no beef, jealousy or drama.

Even though there was major talk around which artists didn't make the lineup in the buildup to the show, everyone applauded Riky's efforts to fix a fractured industry.

But who is to blame for the division in the first place?

YFM DJ Scoop Makhathini has been pondering over it for some time and as one of the most vocal advocates for the culture, he shared his views on Twitter.

In a series of tweets Scoop spoke about the divide in hip-hop and believes that all people want is to get behind good artists. He added that artists were to blame for the divide.