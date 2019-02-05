Correctional Services shuts down Pitch Black Afro's 'prison show' claims

Correctional Services have made it clear that any plan to host something of this nature would not see the light of day.

"It (the idea) is a problem. He is an awaiting trial prisoner and what they are allowed to do is very limited. They are not treated like sentenced prisoners. There is a very strict schedule that only allows for a one hour exercise or recreational time. He cannot throw a concert. Our job is to detain him until he appears in court and nothing else," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TshisaLIVE.

He explained that if found guilty and sentenced, Pitch Black Afro may be allowed to arrange a show in prison but this would need to be done with the proper approvals and through the right channels.

Singabakho also laughed off Pitch Black's claims made in the magazine interview about getting fat on prison food.

"He is given normal food. There is nothing special about what he is getting. Everyone is treated the same, whether you are a politician or a businessman or musician. There is no special treatment."

Pitch Black Afro is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on February 7 where judgement on his bail application will be delivered.