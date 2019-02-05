Correctional Services shuts down Pitch Black Afro's 'prison show' claims
Murder-accused and veteran musician Pitch Black Afro's idea to reportedly host a show for fellow inmates has been quashed by the Department of Correctional Services.
The veteran musician was arrested and charged for the alleged premeditated murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane on New Year's Eve. Pitch Black Afro has been behind bars since his arrest due to several delays in his formal bail application.
During an exclusive interview with Drum magazine, Pitch Black said that he was trying to arrange a concert for inmates.
"They asked for a show and why not? They can get speakers and a sound system, and we can do this. Just to uplift the Amajita (guys), you know."
Correctional Services have made it clear that any plan to host something of this nature would not see the light of day.
"It (the idea) is a problem. He is an awaiting trial prisoner and what they are allowed to do is very limited. They are not treated like sentenced prisoners. There is a very strict schedule that only allows for a one hour exercise or recreational time. He cannot throw a concert. Our job is to detain him until he appears in court and nothing else," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TshisaLIVE.
He explained that if found guilty and sentenced, Pitch Black Afro may be allowed to arrange a show in prison but this would need to be done with the proper approvals and through the right channels.
Singabakho also laughed off Pitch Black's claims made in the magazine interview about getting fat on prison food.
"He is given normal food. There is nothing special about what he is getting. Everyone is treated the same, whether you are a politician or a businessman or musician. There is no special treatment."
Pitch Black Afro is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on February 7 where judgement on his bail application will be delivered.