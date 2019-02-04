Nakhane makes another prestigious international list

Last month the star was named among the 10 hottest artists to watch in 2019 by The New York Times.

The star was picked from talent around the world after touring globally and grabbing the attention of Sir Elton John and Madonna.

His inclusion on both lists comes just weeks before his latest album, You Will Not Die, gets its North American release.

"You Will Not Die being released in North America is f**king amazing. More people get to hear what I slaved over for about 4 years. That's always exciting and frightening at the same time," he told Paper Magazine for their latest edition.

And the good news for fans is that he is already hard at work on a new album.

"I'm writing for my next album, and as pleasurable as that is, it's always a wrestling match."