IN MEMES | Say what? Social media doesn't believe 21 Savage is British

After years of cementing his name as a US rapper, 21 Savage was detained on Sunday by US immigration officers for apparently "overstaying his welcome" as a British citizen.

The news of his arrest caught fire on social media as the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham Joseph, was arrested and faces a possibility of deportation.

AFP reported that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox told the local Atlanta Journal-Constitution outlet that 21 Savage was an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" who entered the United States in 2005 on a visa that expired one year later.

21 Savage got a lot of sympathy from his fans and fellow rappers, but his arrest also sparked a real meme-fest.