Animals, birds on the KwaZulu-Natal menu

Strange things happen after dark in St Lucia.

Each night, after the swollen crimson sun melts into the lake, a special kind of horticultural magic begins. And each morning, the townsfolk of this tidy settlement wake to neatly trimmed parks and front lawns. But it’s not benevolent elves indulging in nocturnal mowing: it’s hippos.

By day, some 1,200 of them guffaw in the shallow waters of Lake St Lucia. After dusk they emerge to feed, many cropping the grass lining these gridded streets. Which makes an evening stroll to the bar a nerve-jangling prospect, as I discovered on my first night in SA.

“Don’t worry,” my guesthouse host averred. “Take a powerful torch and, if you see a hippo, nip around the block to avoid it.” Nip? Really? To dodge a tetchy two-ton beast with an 30km/h sprint and a bite that can bisect a croc?

No, I didn’t stumble upon any – though I did spot a miscreant honey badger shambling into the police station. But this illustrates the casual wildness of north-east KwaZulu-Natal. This province is popular with South Africans savvy to its natural and cultural diversity, abbreviated in the Four Bs: beaches, battlefields, bergs (the dramatic peaks of the Drakensberg mountains) and bush thronging with wildlife.

I hired a car at Durban airport and steered north towards St Lucia, at the southern tip of iSimangaliso Wetland Park.