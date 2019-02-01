Italian pianist to perform

The Port Elizabeth Music Society is kicking off its 2019 concert schedule with a performance by the exceptionally gifted Italian pianist, Mariangela Vacatello, on Tuesday February 5.

Vacatello was born in Naples, Italy, into a family of musicians who introduced her to music at the age of four. Her talent was accelerated by studies at the Imola Piano Academy, Milan Conservatory and Royal Academy of Music in London, as well as taking part in several master classes around the world with acclaimed professors. Today she is an award-winning musician.

The concert will take place in the Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus Auditorium at 7.30pm. Charlotte Grundling from Manna Delights will be selling cakes during interval.

Tickets at the door will be R95 (adults), R80 (pensioners), R40 (students) and R35 (pupils).

To become a Music Society member, and then pay a cheaper annual rate for the year’s concerts, e-mail society secretary Theresa Cunliffe at theresa.cunliffe@nmmu.ac.za

Annual membership fees are R530 (single); R950 (double); R110 (pupils); R115 (students); R400 (pensioner single) and R750 (pensioner couple).