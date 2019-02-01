Going vegan could earn you lifetime tickets to Beyoncé, Jay-Z shows

Queen Bey took to Instagram to ask fans to commit to a certain number of vegan meals to enter the special contest. The winner of the competition will receive free concert tickets to any Beyoncé and/or Jay-Z show for life.

According to her post, Bey herself has pledged to participate in meatless Mondays and eat only plant-based meals for breakfast.

But yáll can also adopt diets like: all plants all the time, plant-based at work, and two plant-based meals a day.