PE's Showtime junior award winners
Summerwood the talk of 29th Woodlands Dairy Showtime Junior Awards
The Pearson High School staging of the film turned Broadway musical, Footloose, and Summerwood's refreshing original musical adapted from two famous shows, Annie Meets Oliver claimed top honours for High and Primary School Shows of the Year at the 29th Woodlands Dairy Showtime Junior Awards on Tuesday at the Little Theatre
