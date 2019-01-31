Leisure

PE's Showtime junior award winners

Summerwood the talk of 29th Woodlands Dairy Showtime Junior Awards

By Arts Correspondent - 31 January 2019

The Pearson High School staging of the film turned Broadway musical, Footloose, and  Summerwood's refreshing original musical adapted from two famous shows, Annie Meets Oliver claimed top honours for High and Primary School Shows of the Year at the 29th Woodlands Dairy Showtime Junior Awards on Tuesday at the Little Theatre

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'We'll pay him R10-million a month': Former Bosasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin ...
Shark caught near Maitland

Most Read

X