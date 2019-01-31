As R. Kelly outrage festers, will music embrace #MeToo?

The #MeToo movement has shaken a number of industries including Hollywood in recent years, but the world of popular music has mostly shied from embracing the crusade.

In a business long associated with seedy behaviour, few artists have faced rejection for actions or allegations, no matter how shocking.

But a sea change now seems possible: the release of the explosive docuseries Surviving R. Kelly has renewed focus on the R&B artist's checkered history, and triggered discussion about music's protection of its stars.

For decades the artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been accused of child pornography, sex with minors, operating a sex cult and sexual battery.

Despite the unsettling claims the decorated Kelly, 52, has continued to perform and maintain a solid fan base.

But for some people -- many of them black women -- it's time for Kelly to face the music.

In recent months, and particularly after the docuseries' January release, the movement #MuteRKelly -- designed to prevent the playing of his music -- has gained pace.