How to exercise in midlife (when everything hurts)

It’s one of those things. You have a sore back, bad knees or relentless arthritis. Your doctor, your wife and all and sundry are telling you to exercise, but when it even hurts to run for the bus, surely you’ll just make things worse?

Well, no. Mounting evidence suggests that finding ways to get active – with our pain in tow – can actually make the things that hurt better. In fact, an April 2017 report published in the Cochrane Database Systematic Review looked at 18 previous Cochrane reviews on physical activity and chronic pain.

“For many years, the treatment choice for chronic pain included recommendations for rest and inactivity,” the review authors said.

“However, exercise may have specific benefits in reducing the severity of chronic pain, as well as more general benefits associated with improved overall physical and mental health, and physical functioning.

“Physical activity and exercise programmes are increasingly being promoted and offered in various healthcare systems, and for a variety of chronic pain conditions.”

Startlingly, the authors found only 25% of previous reviews included “adverse events” and the vast majority of these were increased soreness or muscle pain that subsided within a few weeks.

“Physical activity did not cause physical harm,” the authors concluded.

“This is important as it shows physical activity in general is acceptable and unlikely to cause harm in people with chronic pain, many of whom may have previously feared it would increase their pain further.”

Indeed, in July 2018, the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy launched a national campaign to get people with chronic pain exercising, given that the benefits far outweigh the risks. This was after focus groups with patients with chronic conditions such as arthritis, stroke, MS and joint pain found that pain, fatigue and the fear of making pain worse stopped them from getting more active.

Never too late

“The wear and tear that comes with age can mean the protective cartilage in the middle of the joints breaks down and causes pain, especially in areas such as the knee,” chartered physiotherapist and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy spokesperson Fran Hallam said.

“The more weight going through the joints, the more pressure you’re putting on it, so just losing weight can help.”

You also need to strengthen the muscles around the knee joint.

“Muscles are like scaffolding around the joint, so if those muscles are weak, you have less support, so any pressure may hurt,” said Hallam.

“The stronger you can keep your muscles, the more you can keep moving into later life and prevent complications such as fractures.”

And it’s never too late to start: “Research shows people who have led sedentary lives and have weak muscles can get strong quickly after they begin regular exercise.”

What to do for knee and hip pain