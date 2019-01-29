After killing the party scene in Las Vegas in 2018‚ Black Coffee will be heading back to the city for a residency at the Wynn Nightclub.

The star made the exciting announcement on Sunday night and sent fans into a tizz.

Black Coffee’s previous residency at the club was a huge deal that gained major hype.

His sets were also attended by some big names‚ including Drake.

Black Coffee will join a great list of other residents at the club in 2019‚ including The Chainsmokers‚ Bedouin‚ Guy Gerber‚ Jamie Jones‚ Nicole Moudaber‚ The Martinez Brothers and Diplo.

Black Coffee has also had a two-season residency at Hi Ibiza.

The DJ is on holiday but thanked followers‚ who flooded his page with congratulatory messages.