New gig for Black Coffee
After killing the party scene in Las Vegas in 2018‚ Black Coffee will be heading back to the city for a residency at the Wynn Nightclub.
The star made the exciting announcement on Sunday night and sent fans into a tizz.
Black Coffee’s previous residency at the club was a huge deal that gained major hype.
His sets were also attended by some big names‚ including Drake.
Black Coffee will join a great list of other residents at the club in 2019‚ including The Chainsmokers‚ Bedouin‚ Guy Gerber‚ Jamie Jones‚ Nicole Moudaber‚ The Martinez Brothers and Diplo.
Black Coffee has also had a two-season residency at Hi Ibiza.
The DJ is on holiday but thanked followers‚ who flooded his page with congratulatory messages.